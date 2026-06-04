Water main break at Central Florida Zoo, no risk to animals

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Garden experienced a water main break earlier today.

According to the Zoo’s social media pages, the break has been repaired and did not cause any risk to the health and well being of the animals.

Zoo officials tell Channel 9 all facilities are open to the public, however the Splash Pad is closed for maintenance.

The Central Florida Zoo is open from 8am-3pm.

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