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Ocala launches five free art exhibitions in city buildings

The exhibitions feature local and regional artists and remain open through December

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
“Waterscapes” by Marjorie Dodrill “Waterscapes” by Marjorie Dodrill, on display through Dec. 22 at Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600.
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — Five new art exhibitions are now on display in public buildings across Ocala.

The exhibitions are part of the city’s Art in City Spaces program, which rotates artwork through five indoor galleries every four to six months.

The current exhibitions include:

  • “Through the Looking Glass” by Linda Bourassa, on display through Dec. 16 at the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave.
  • “Creative Voices” by Arts in Health Ocala Metro, on display through Dec. 17 at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave.
  • “Landscapes” by Nancy Bowden, on display through Dec. 2 at the City Hall clerk’s office, 110 SE Watula Ave.
  • “Waterscapes” by Marjorie Dodrill, on display through Dec. 22 at Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600.
  • “Stillness in Motion” by Gwen Morrison, on display through Dec. 3 at Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave.

All five exhibitions are free and open during each facility’s regular business hours.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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