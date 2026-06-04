Palm Bay road collapse disrupts residents

PALM BAY, Fla. — Crews in Palm Bay are working with a homeowners association to repair a road collapse.

The collapse happened on Indian River Drive, a private road maintained by the Palm Bay Estates homeowners association.

The damaged section remains closed as crews assess the extent of the problem and work toward repairs.

While the road falls under the HOA’s responsibility, the association’s president claims the city is to blame for the collapse.

The president argues that conditions related to city infrastructure contributed to the failure of the roadway.

City officials and HOA representatives are now working together to address the issue and determine the best path forward.

Residents who use Indian River Drive are eager to learn when the roadway will reopen.

As of Wednesday morning, no timeline has been announced for completing repairs or restoring access.

Eyewitness News has reached out to city officials for an update on the repair effort and a projected reopening date.

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