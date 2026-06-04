Teen on e-scooter collides with Flagler County patrol vehicle

BUNNELL, Fla. — A 15-year-old on an electric scooter collided with a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in Bunnell.

Deputies said the teenager ran a stop sign, striking the patrol vehicle that was traveling approximately 19 mph and had the right of way.

The teen was evaluated by Flagler County Fire Rescue and was not seriously hurt.

The incident prompted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to issue a reminder about the rapid speeds of e-bikes and e-scooters.

They emphasized that taking a few seconds of caution can prevent a tragedy on the road.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly addressed the collision, urging parents to discuss safe riding practices with their children.

Sheriff Staly noted that while these devices are fun, they share the road with other vehicles and deputies.

“Parents please take a few minutes to talk with your kids about riding safely,” Staly said. “These devices are fun, but they share the road with cars, trucks and deputies. Let’s all do our part to keep our riders safe.”

While Palm Coast laws regarding e-bikes do not directly apply to stand-up e-scooters in Bunnell, they are highlighted as best practices for all road users.

These guidelines include requirements for e-bike operators in Palm Coast to carry government-issued photo identification, such as a driver license, passport or school ID and present it upon a deputy’s request.

Anyone under 16 operating or riding as a passenger on a bicycle or e-bike must wear a properly fitted, securely fastened helmet.

The law also mandates that operators must be at least 11 years old to ride an e-bike on public roads, paths and sidewalks.

The Bunnell Police Department is investigating the collision.

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