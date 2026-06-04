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WATCH LIVE: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket SpaceX set for Thursday morning rocket launch (SpaceX)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will try again on Thursday to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:26 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

>>>CLICK TO WATCH LIVE ROCKET LAUNCH<<<

The mission, delayed from Wednesday, will send 29 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, helping to expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

Roughly 8 minutes after the launch, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

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