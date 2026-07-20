Plainclothes officers to monitor crosswalks in Mount Dora starting today

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians could receive warnings or citations during a new Mount Dora police enforcement campaign.

The Mount Dora Police Department is participating in Operation Best Foot Forward from July 20 through Aug. 4.

During the operation, a plainclothes officer will act as a pedestrian at selected crosswalks while other officers monitor approaching drivers. Motorists who fail to yield as required by Florida law may be stopped.

Officers will decide whether to issue a warning or citation and will provide drivers with information about pedestrian safety laws.

“Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility,” Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson said. “Our goal is to educate drivers, encourage safer behaviors and help prevent crashes before they happen.”

Operation Best Foot Forward is a regional campaign that combines education and enforcement to improve driver awareness at crosswalks.

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