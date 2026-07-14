Hazardous materials response at Chewy’s Ocala fulfillment center

OCALA, Fla. — A routine medical call led to a hazardous materials response Tuesday morning at Chewy’s Fulfillment Center in Ocala.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded around 7:58 a.m. after a person reported feeling lightheaded. While evaluating the patient, a carbon monoxide alarm built into medical equipment was triggered, prompting an evacuation of the facility.

Firefighters searched the 600,000-square-foot building and detected the presence of a toxic, odorless gas. Officials later determined hydrogen off-gassing from forklift batteries was the possible cause of the alarm and symptoms.

Crews removed the forklifts from the building and ventilated the facility, resulting in lower gas readings.

Six people were evaluated by medical personnel. One person was taken to the hospital, while the other five declined additional treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Operations at the fulfillment center were paused for several hours while crews worked to clear the building. Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.

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