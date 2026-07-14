Citrus County man arrested after puppies found dead inside Crystal River home

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Citrus County man is facing multiple felony animal cruelty charges after deputies found the decomposing remains of several dogs inside a Crystal River home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Michael White, 52, was arrested on five felony counts of animal cruelty. He also faces a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license and was taken into custody on an active warrant connected to a previous suspended-license case.

Deputies responded Sunday to a home on West Sandra Street for a well-being check. After no one answered the door, deputies approached an open window and detected strong odors of decay, feces and ammonia, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies looked through the window and saw the remains of multiple dogs inside the home. Animal control officers were then called to the scene.

Investigators said White later returned to the home while driving a vehicle. The sheriff’s office described him as a local German shepherd breeder and the former owner of Elite German Shepherds. Authorities said he was the sole caretaker of the animals at the property.

Six adult dogs were removed from the home and taken to Citrus County Animal Services for urgent veterinary examinations. Additional charges could be filed depending on the results.

“What happened inside that home is disturbing and completely avoidable,” Sheriff David Vincent said.

Anyone with information about suspected animal neglect or abuse is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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