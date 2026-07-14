Volusia County launches interactive dashboard for flood control projects

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has launched a new interactive dashboard that allows residents to explore flood control projects, watershed studies, and stormwater maintenance activities across the county.

Developed in partnership with the Volusia County Elected Officials Roundtable Flooding Subcommittee and the county’s 16 municipalities, the dashboard brings together major flood mitigation efforts in one location.

Residents can view ongoing and planned stormwater infrastructure projects, watershed analyses, and recent maintenance activities, including ditch cleaning, debris removal, and drainage repairs.

The dashboard also allows users to click on individual projects to learn about their purpose, scope, current phase and anticipated timeline.

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