Javier Rosado Martinez sentenced to life for murder of 93-year-old Orange County woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2022 murder and attempted sexual battery of a 93-year-old woman.

Javier Rosado Martinez was convicted in the killing of Dolores Padilla-Marrero.

The State Attorney’s Office said Florida prosecutors sought the death penalty because of the nature of the crime. Following the jury’s recommendation, the judge sentenced Rosado Martinez to life without parole for murder.

He also received a consecutive five-year prison sentence for attempted sexual battery.

“Ms. Padilla-Marrero was a woman who opened her home to someone she trusted — and he repaid that trust with unspeakable violence,” State Attorney Monique Worrell said.

Worrell said the sentence ensures Rosado Martinez will not be able to harm anyone else and expressed hope that the outcome provides some measure of closure for Padilla-Marrero’s family.

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