Deadly crash shuts down stretch of I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash along Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach.

State troopers responded to the crash near mile marker 248 shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

As of 4 a.m., FHP reported that all northbound lanes of I-95 were closed at Exit 244.

Drivers in this area might consider using US-1 as an alternate route.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more information about the fatal crash.

Channel 9’s Alexa Lorenzo is in the Traffic Center and will have live updates starting at 4:30 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group