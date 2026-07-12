TikTok trend involving squishy toys sends children to the hospital with severe burns

ORLANDO, Fla. — A dangerous social media trend involving gel-filled squishy toys is sending some children to the hospital with severe burns, according to doctors.

Medical experts say several children have been seriously injured after microwaving gel-filled squishy toys.

The trend encourages heating the toys to make them softer and easier to squeeze, but doctors warn the toys can overheat, rupture, and explode, spraying extremely hot gel onto anyone nearby.

Some of the injuries have required hospitalization and treatment for severe burns.

Doctors are urging parents to talk with their children about the risks of copying social media trends, emphasizing that online challenges can have serious, real-world consequences.

The maker of NeeDoh says it has included safety warnings on its product packaging and online listings advising consumers not to heat, freeze, or microwave the toys.

The company also says it is working with social media platforms to identify and remove content that promotes dangerous misuse of its products.

Experts recommend following manufacturer safety instructions and reminding children never to place toys or other non-food items in the microwave.

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