Your health insurance costs could spike next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — People who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace could see significantly higher monthly premiums next year.

Early filings from 77 health insurers indicate that monthly insurance premiums could increase by 10% to 20% in 2027.

Health insurance companies have until next week to submit their proposed premium rates for 2027.

Those filings will then be reviewed before final rates are approved.

Despite the expected increases, experts say many people who qualify for federal premium subsidies through the Affordable Care Act are expected to be shielded from much of the higher cost.

Subsidies are designed to help lower monthly premiums for eligible consumers, meaning many marketplace enrollees may not pay the full increase.

Final premium rates are expected to be announced later this year, ahead of the 2027 open enrollment period.

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