‘Walk for Lives Trek’ brings hundreds together in Orlando to fight fentanyl epidemic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered at Lake Eola Park for the “Walk for Lives Trek,” a national effort focused on raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and connecting communities with lifesaving resources.

The event brought together local families, advocates, and community members as part of an ongoing effort to address the impact of the fentanyl epidemic.

The walk was partnered with Victoria’s Voice Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to provide education, support, and resources to those affected by the crisis.

Organizers distributed naloxone, a medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, while encouraging community members to learn how it can help save lives in an emergency.

Participants said the event was about more than raising awareness; it was about bringing people together, supporting families, and helping prevent more tragedies linked to fentanyl.

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