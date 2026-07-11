Weather warnings issued as strong storms move through Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings in multiple Central Florida counties.

ACTIVE ALERTS

EXPIRED ALERTS

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Marion County until 4:15 PM.

This includes Ocala and Sparr.

Movement is northwest at 10 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across much of Central Florida this afternoon and evening.

MARION TSTORM 7/11 415PM

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