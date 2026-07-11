Marion County Sheriff’s Office returns over $600,000 to scam victims

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has returned more than $600,000 to victims who lost money to scams, including one person who recovered $450,000, according to Sheriff Billy Woods.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to track the stolen funds and return them to the victims, highlighting the importance of reporting scams as soon as possible.

One of the victims, Ryan Johnson, said he fell for the scam while going through a difficult time in his life.

“My life would be very different if it wasn’t for y’all and your help. I lost everything. I was in a very bad spot,” Johnson said.

Sheriff Billy Woods is reminding residents to always verify who they are sending money to before completing a transaction, especially if they are being pressured to act quickly.

He also urged anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam to report it immediately. Officials say acting quickly can improve the chances of investigators recovering stolen money before it is gone.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group