CENTRAL FLORIDA — Another Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Central Florida today from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. as dangerously hot conditions continue across the region.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 90s, with heat index values expected to exceed 105° across most of Central Florida.

Central Florida Heat Advisory issued for Saturday as Heat Index climbs above 105 degrees Dangerous heat will continue through next week, with only isolated afternoon storms and little relief expected across Central Florida

Prolonged time outdoors could quickly lead to heat-related illnesses, so be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Unfortunately, this stretch of intense heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Central Florida Heat Advisory issued for Saturday as Heat Index climbs above 105 degrees Dangerous heat will continue through next week, with only isolated afternoon storms and little relief expected across Central Florida

Through at least Friday, afternoon highs are expected to remain in the mid 90s or warmer, with only limited relief from scattered afternoon showers.

Rain chances will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday, which should help cool temperatures in a few locations. However, rainfall is not expected to be as widespread as it was in many areas last week.

Central Florida Heat Advisory issued for Saturday as Heat Index climbs above 105 degrees Dangerous heat will continue through next week, with only isolated afternoon storms and little relief expected across Central Florida

A few of those afternoon storms could become strong to severe. The primary hazards will continue to be frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, strong wind gusts, and torrential downpours that can produce localized ponding on roadways and reduce visibility.

Looking ahead to next Tuesday through Friday, the forecast trends drier once again, with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected across Central Florida while hot and humid conditions persist.

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