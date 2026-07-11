Despite repeated inspections, unlicensed assisted living homes remained open in Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A nearly five-hour hearing Thursday has prompted new questions about unlicensed assisted living facilities that operated for years in Osceola and Polk counties.

Investigators say 5 people died connected to the lack of care at Cherish Home Care and Cherish Independent Living.

The operators, 56-year-old Marie Tarah Carenan and 60-year-old Ronald Pack, are facing multiple charges, including aggravated abuse of an elderly person and organized scheme to defraud.

Channel 9 has repeatedly asked state regulators why the homes weren’t shut down sooner. So far, we haven’t received a direct answer.

According to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Detective Eliel Mangual, unsafe conditions were first flagged in 2024 after a fire inspection revealed that doors and windows were locked.

From January 2024 to June 2026, there were over 300 calls for service at 8 homes operated by Carenan and Pack. Records show that during that time, state regulators repeatedly visited the homes, but the facilities were not shut down until Pack and Carenan’s arrest.

According to court documents, Osceola County deputy Mangual started investigating complaints at the unlicensed facilities in March of 2025.

Two months later, Mangual met with the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Children and Families to discuss suspected unlicensed activity. It led to a series of joint inspections at the homes run by Ronald Pack and Marie Carenan between May 12 and May 22nd 2025.

Sometime before Carenan and Pack’s arrest, the documents reveal the Agency for Health Care Administration threatened to fine Pack and Carenan $1,000 a day for unlicensed activity and ordered them to cease operations.

Investigators who testified on Thursday said their investigation revealed padlocked doors, windows, and refrigerators at the homes in Osceola County.

According to investigators, residents were allegedly denied food and medication, beaten and confined in what prosecutors say amounted to a “for-profit prison”.

Jacqueline Wild says she spent nearly a decade in three of the homes and remembers repeated visits from the Department of Children and Families and law enforcement.

According to Wild her freedom was gradually stripped, “Slowly it was taken away from me,” said Wild.

She said she was desperate and felt trapped in the homes. She claimed her calls for help went ignored and recalled the conditions at homes operated by Carenan and Pack, “I called it a hellhole,” said Wild. “There was not enough toilet paper. People were stealing toilet paper, stealing food,stealing everything they could get their hands on. It was desperation.”

Investigators testified Thursday, in total 5 people died in connection with the care they received before Pack and Carenan were arrested two weeks ago.

Channel 9 has repeatedly reached out to state regulators asking why patients were allowed to stay in the homes, despite the fact regulators knew they were operating without a license.

Detectives testified approximately 38 patients were removed when Carenan and Pack were arrested Wednesday June 24th 2026.

Both the Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Health Care Administration dodged answering that question today.

You can read the statements they have sent since our reporting began on this topic below.

AHCA Communications:

“The Agency’s investigation of Cherish Home Care and Cherish Independent Living was conducted in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office. The Agency has not issued fines against these locations. Operating an unlicensed ALF is a third-degree felony under 429.08(1)(a)-(b), Florida Statutes, so any further action will be handled by law enforcement.

In general, when the Agency confirms unlicensed activity, it issues a cease-and-desist notice demanding the illegal activity stop immediately, then refers the case to law enforcement. If the activity continues, the Agency can pursue injunctive relief through the courts, which may include fines.

We encourage consumers to visit FloridaHealthFinder to access Consumer Guides for finding and comparing licensed facilities such as ALFs and nursing homes.”

Florida Department of Children and Families:

“The Department investigates reports accepted by the Florida Abuse Hotline involving allegations of abuse, neglect, or exploitation of vulnerable adults. Information regarding investigations is confidential pursuant to section 415.107, Florida Statutes.

During Wednesday’s operation, Department Adult Protective Investigators, Behavioral Health Consultants, and nurses made contact with 35 vulnerable adults. The Department conducted safety and risk assessments, provided placement assistance as appropriate, and addressed immediate needs of all 35 adults to ensure their well-being.

The Agency for Health Care Administration is responsible for licensure and enforcement for assisted living facilities. Department Adult Protective Investigators did not refer or place vulnerable adults in the care of Cherish Home LLC or any of its related entities as they were not licensed facilities. If an individual is in need of placement assistance for an assisted living facility, Adult Protective Investigators use AHCA’s database to identify licensed placement options.

We will continue to work with our partners to hold bad actors accountable, and we encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected fraud, abuse or exploitation involving a vulnerable adult to the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873).”

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