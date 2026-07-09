Couple accused of running 8 illegal assisted living facilities expected in court Thursday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people accused of operating multiple illegal assisted living facilities and committing severe elder abuse are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Marie Carenan and Ronald Pack are expected to see a judge at 1:30 p.m.

Ahead of the hearing, prosecutors filed a motion seeking strict conditions if either defendant is granted bond.

According to the filing, any bond money cannot come from criminal activity, and the defendants must also provide collateral to secure their release.

Carenan and Pack are accused of running eight illegal assisted living facilities and face serious elder abuse charges that investigators say led to their arrests.

The judge is expected to consider the state’s request during Thursday’s hearing.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group