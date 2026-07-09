Former border protection agent facing attempted murder charges expected in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former border protection agent accused in a shootout in Orange County is expected to appear before a judge today as he faces attempted murder charges.

Channel 9 first reported last week on the arrests of Angelo Portelli and Natalie Lopez-Portelli following the incident.

According to investigators, the couple allegedly instigated a confrontation that escalated into a fight and shootout involving Portelli’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who works as an Orlando community service officer.

Portelli is now facing attempted murder charges in connection with the case.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest information from the hearing.

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