Firefighters battle overnight duplex fire in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters responded to an overnight structure fire at a duplex home in New Smyrna Beach early Thursday morning.

Crew quickly working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring unit.

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said crews were dispatched at approximately 2:45 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at 4345 S. Atlantic Ave.

Fire responders found heavy flames coming from the rear side of the duplex.

Firefighters made entry through the front door and began an aggressive attack to knock down the fire.

Additional New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and Volusia County Fire Rescue crews arrived and deployed multiple hose lines to battle the blaze.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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