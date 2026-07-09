Voyager Technologies wins yearlong contract for agentic-AI platform

, Fla. — Voyager Technologies has been awarded a yearlong contract to build an agentic-AI spectrum operations platform for an undisclosed program, the company announced.

The defense and space technology company said the platform will support autonomous systems operations, including mission planning, execution, data management and intelligence analysis across ground, sea, air and space systems.

Company officials said the contract focuses on explainable AI, human-machine teaming and modular open architectures.

Voyager did not disclose the value of the contract or the program connected to it.

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