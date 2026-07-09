Today: Family of woman killed in crash involving Orlando police cruiser to hold news conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a great-grandmother killed in a traffic crash involving an Orlando Police Department cruiser is planning to speak out about the incident.

They’ll be joined by a well-known attorney at a news conference on Thursday.

On social media, attorney Ben Crump said he is “demanding justice from Orlando Police Department for Millie Ortiz’s death.”

Orlando Police Department Logo of the Orlando Police Department on a patrol car. (Nick Papantonis)

Ortiz, 92, died following the January 2026 collision at the intersection of Hoffner Avenue and Semoran Boulevard.

Ortiz’s family said she was coming home from a bingo game with a friend when the crash happened.

92-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crash With Orlando Police Officer Milagros Ortiz was heading home from bingo when a marked OPD cruiser struck her vehicle early Jan. 18, 2026 at Hoffner Avenue and Semoran Boulevard.

In June, the State Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against Officer Andrew McKuhen, who was driving an OPD cruiser at the time of the crash.

Deadly crash involving OPD cruiser Milagros Ortiz, 92, was killed in a crash involving an Orlando Police Department cruiser on Jan. 18, 2026.

Officials said McKuhen was on duty when the crash happened, reporting he had activated his emergency lights after seeing a vehicle make an illegal U-turn.

Investigators also said there was evidence indicating that the emergency lights might have malfunctioned while McKuhen passed through the intersection and collided with the car Ortiz was riding in.

Deadly crash involving OPD cruiser Milagros Ortiz, 92, was killed in a crash involving an Orlando Police Department cruiser on Jan. 18, 2026.

Crump’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in Eatonville.

Channel 9 will be there and will bring you an update once new information is revealed.

MEDIA ALERT: Tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, @AttorneyCrump and the family of Milagros "Millie" Ortiz will hold a news conference to address developments, including the State Attorney's decision to decline criminal charges in the death of the 92-year-old great-grandmother. pic.twitter.com/hy0xmOSwlb — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) July 8, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group