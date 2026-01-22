Orlando police open internal investigation after officer involved crash kills 92-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has opened an internal investigation after one of its officers was involved in a crash that killed a 92-year-old woman.

The crash happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Hoffner Avenue and Semoran Boulevard. Police say a marked Orlando Police cruiser struck the vehicle that Milagros Ortiz was riding in as she was on her way home.

Because the crash involved a police cruiser, two separate investigations are now underway. One is examining whether any laws were broken. The other is reviewing whether the officer followed department policy.

Orange and Osceola County State Attorney Monique Worrell said she could not speak directly about the case but addressed the legal standard investigators will consider.

“I have confidence that ultimately, the right thing is going to be done, and we’ll be able to know whether or not criminal liability is able to be had in this case,” Worrell said.

Ortiz’s family described her as full of life and deeply loved. They shared a photo of her with Eyewitness News. Family members said she was living her life to the fullest and enjoying the activities she loved.

They said Ortiz had been coming home from a bingo game with a friend when the crash happened.

Crews were still making repairs at the intersection days later, where signs of the crash remained visible. The Medical Examiner confirmed Ortiz died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries to the torso.

Worrell said that for a case like this to rise to the level of vehicular manslaughter, investigators must determine it was more than an accident.

“There has to be a component of recklessness that’s involved, and if there is criminal liability, then the jury will bring back a verdict,” she said.

Orlando police say both the internal investigation and the traffic homicide investigation are still in the early stages. No timeline has been given for when the reviews will be completed or when findings may be released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group