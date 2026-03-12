WATCH: Winter Haven police search for man after gun fired during group photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Detectives in Winter Haven are searching for a man who discharged a handgun during a group gathering at an apartment complex.

One person was hospitalized with a leg injury following the incident at the Abbey Lane Apartments.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 30 outside Building six of the complex, located at 604 Evergreen Place.

Investigators determined that a group of approximately 13 people had gathered in the area to take a photo before the weapon was fired.

Surveillance footage of the gathering shows a man wearing all black standing in the front row of the group.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the individual retrieved a handgun from his pocket and held it for several moments before the weapon discharged into the ground.

The group immediately scattered following the shot.

A few moments after the discharge, another man was seen on video limping with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.

Emergency medical services later responded to the Royal Inn at 3525 Lake Alfred Road to treat a man with a leg injury.

He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

During an interview at the hospital, the injured man confirmed to investigators that he was at the Abbey Lane Apartments when the incident occurred.

However, the man told detectives he did not know any of the other individuals who were standing in the crowd.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the identity of the man with the gun to call 863-287-7424.

