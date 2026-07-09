Public Works employee injured in Edgewater power line accident

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A Volusia County Public Works employee was injured Wednesday after a piece of heavy equipment came into contact with an energized overhead power line in Edgewater, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Ridgewood Avenue.

According to police, two Public Works employees were conducting right-of-way maintenance when a large piece of equipment accidentally contacted the power line, causing the equipment to become energized.

Police said a second employee then attempted to retrieve a fire extinguisher from the equipment and is believed to have suffered an electrical injury.

The injured employee was flown by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One to Halifax Health as a trauma alert. The equipment was declared a total loss.

The investigation remains active.

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