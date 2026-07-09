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Public Works employee injured in Edgewater power line accident

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Edgewater police The Edgewater Police Department will be closed the afternoon of May 18, 2026.
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A Volusia County Public Works employee was injured Wednesday after a piece of heavy equipment came into contact with an energized overhead power line in Edgewater, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Ridgewood Avenue.

According to police, two Public Works employees were conducting right-of-way maintenance when a large piece of equipment accidentally contacted the power line, causing the equipment to become energized.

Police said a second employee then attempted to retrieve a fire extinguisher from the equipment and is believed to have suffered an electrical injury.

The injured employee was flown by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One to Halifax Health as a trauma alert. The equipment was declared a total loss.

The investigation remains active.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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