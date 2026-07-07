Man convicted in College Park jogger attack accused of assaulting corrections officer in jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man convicted of attacking a jogger in College Park is facing a new criminal charge after investigators say he assaulted a corrections officer while in jail.

Tyler Feight is expected to be back in court on Tuesday for a plea hearing related to his probation violation case.

Feight was re-arrested in December after authorities said he violated the terms of his probation.

According to a newly released arrest affidavit, Feight is now accused of attacking a corrections officer during what officials described as a possible mental health breakdown.

The report states that Feight asked a corrections officer if he could go outside for recreation.

The officer agreed and began escorting Feight outside when, according to the affidavit, Feight struck the officer in the back of the neck.

Feight appeared before a judge on July 2 in connection with the latest arrest. He is charged with battery on a corrections officer.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom for his plea hearing and will have updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

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