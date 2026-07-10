Casselberry crash victim remembered for service and community impact; suspect denied bond

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A judge on Friday denied bond for the man accused of fleeing a Seminole County traffic stop and causing a crash that killed two brothers in Casselberry.

Marquavious Wheaton, 26, faces two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and one count of excessive speed. He remains in the Seminole County Jail.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop Wheaton for a traffic infraction on Tuesday. Investigators said he fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Piney Ridge Road.

Law enforcement had backed off following Wheaton before the crash occurred.

Authorities said the crash killed 42-year-old Christopher Marier and his 40-year-old brother, Tyler Marier.

Investigators said Wheaton was known to law enforcement and was a suspected drug trafficker.

Court records reviewed by Channel 9 show Wheaton was sentenced in October 2019 to five years in prison after being convicted of robbery with a firearm and witness tampering. He was released early in 2023 and placed on two years of probation. In 2024, his probation was extended by an additional two years.

Authorities said Wheaton was still on probation at the time of the crash. The new charges also constitute a violation of his probation. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 24 on the probation violation.

Christopher Marier had recently completed his first year as an assistant professor in the University of Central Florida’s Department of Criminal Justice.

Before joining UCF, Marier served for seven years as a law enforcement officer in Southwest Florida. His former agency said he served the community with professionalism, integrity and dedication.

“He brought real world experience from his time being a police officer,” said Dr. Gene Paoline, chair of UCF’s Department of Criminal Justice. “(he) would then talk to students and apply that in their research where they can understand components of discretion and what it’s like to interact with the public, deal with the administrative bureaucracy and policing.”

According to UCF, Marier’s teaching and research focused on race and justice, group conflict and policing. Paoline said students responded positively to his teaching.

“They just loved the way that he taught,” Paoline said. “His reviews were really strong. I met with him about how strong his reviews were from students. They really liked the way he brought innovation into the classroom.”

Family members described Christopher Marier as an “intelligent and ambitious” man who used his talents to help others. He is survived by his wife and two children.

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