Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Orange County

, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child who nearly drowned on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3 pm, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Macdonough Avenue in reference to a near-drowning.

Orange County Fire Rescue transported the child to a local hospital, and the child is in critical condition.

OCSO has no further updates at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group