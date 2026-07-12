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Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Orange County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orange County Fire Rescue (Nick Papantonis)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child who nearly drowned on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3 pm, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Macdonough Avenue in reference to a near-drowning.

Orange County Fire Rescue transported the child to a local hospital, and the child is in critical condition.

OCSO has no further updates at this time.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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