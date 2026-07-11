Saharan Dust Returns This Week, Limiting Storms but Boosting Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a hot and somewhat stormy start to the weekend, and more heat and storms are ahead for Sunday.

The rain and storms will slowly wind down this evening, with an isolated strong storm possible. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 11, 2026 (WFTV)

More PM storms are likely for Sunday. The activity may start earlier, with slightly cooler temps across the region. Highs to close out the weekend will be in the mid 90s.

The scattered storm threat is expected to start next week. We will again see activity develop in the afternoon and evening hours, with highs on Monday in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 11, 2026 (WFTV)

It now looks likely that another round of Saharan dust will impact the region for the middle of next week. This will reduce PM storm coverage and push highs into the mid-to-upper 90s.

The dust is now expected to linger into the back end of next week, keeping hot conditions continuing. Feels like temps may exceed 105° Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 11, 2026 (WFTV)

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