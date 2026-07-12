More moms are turning to marijuana to manage parenting stress

ORLANDO, Fla. — A growing number of mothers say they are turning to marijuana as a way to manage stress and feel more present with their children.

It’s a trend that has sparked conversations among parents, doctors, and child safety experts.

Some moms have been sharing their experiences online, saying recreational marijuana use helps them slow down, focus, and connect more deeply with their families.

One mother says she uses marijuana four to five days a week and believes it helps her “check in” with herself and quiet the constant noise in her mind.

She says the practice has had a positive impact on how she parents her 3- and 5-year-old children, allowing her to feel calmer and more engaged.

But medical professionals caution that regular marijuana use can come with risks, especially for parents responsible for young children.

Doctors say marijuana can affect judgment, reaction time, and decision-making, skills that are critical when caring for children.

They warn that using marijuana while supervising kids could create safety concerns, especially during emergencies or situations that require quick responses.

Experts also say parents should consider factors such as frequency of use, dosage, and whether marijuana is affecting daily responsibilities.

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