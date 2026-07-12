Beach litter creates obstacles for nesting sea turtles in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s sea turtle patrol is reminding beachgoers to clean up after themselves after a recent nesting attempt was disrupted by abandoned items left on the shoreline.

According to Turtle Patrol Volusia, a sea turtle encountered furniture, a tent and other trash left behind on the beach while searching for a place to nest.

The items created an obstacle for the turtle as it tried to make its way onto the sand.

Despite the obstruction, the turtle continued with its nesting attempt and successfully buried its eggs. Turtle Patrol Volusia said the turtle even ended up burying one edge of the tent into the sand while completing the nest.

Officials say the incident is a reminder that even items that may seem harmless can have serious consequences for nesting sea turtles and other coastal wildlife.

Beachgoers are encouraged to remove all belongings, trash and equipment before leaving the beach.

Keeping the shoreline clear helps give sea turtles the space they need to safely come ashore, nest and return to the ocean.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group