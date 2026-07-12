WATCH: Deputies rescue teen with autism after she gets lost on bike ride in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — A frightening night ended with a happy reunion after Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a 14-year-old girl with autism who became lost while riding her bike.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was riding along a trail in Palm Coast when the sun went down and she was unable to find her way back.

As darkness set in, her cellphone battery was nearly drained, leaving her with limited time to call for help.

The teen was able to FaceTime her mother just before the phone died.

During the call, her mother was able to see that her daughter appeared to be near train tracks, giving deputies a critical clue about where to search.

Deputies responded to the area and began looking along the tracks.

Around 9:20 p.m., they located the teenager and safely brought her back to her mother.

The reunion was an emotional one, with deputies giving the girl a big hug after finding her and helping reunite her with her family.

“I commend our deputies for finding this scared and lost child and reuniting her with her mother,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This was a joyous occasion by all, including our deputies.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the quick actions of the teen, her mother, and responding deputies helped bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

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