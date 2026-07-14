MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne police officer has resigned from the department, according to a resignation letter obtained by Channel 9.

Officer William T. Markle submitted his resignation on July 9, with his departure taking effect the same day.

In the letter, Markle said he had “thoroughly considered” the decision and believed it was in his “best interest to pursue new career opportunities.”

Markle also thanked the Melbourne Police Department for the experiences and knowledge he gained during his time with the agency, saying it helped him grow both professionally and personally.

The resignation letter does not provide any additional details about his decision to leave the department.

Melbourne police officer submits resignation letter

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