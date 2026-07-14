St. Cloud police seek public’s help in identifying e-bike thief

ST.CLOUD , Fla. — St. Cloud police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a $700 e-bike from a Walmart in May.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the theft happened May 13 at the Super Walmart located at 4400 13th St. Investigators said the suspect rode away on someone else’s e-bike, which was equipped with a distinctive rear cargo rack.

Police described the suspect as a White or Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700 and reference case No. 26-2076.

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