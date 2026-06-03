Florida homeowners urged to prep their AC unit before possible storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida heads deeper into hurricane season, HVAC experts are reminding homeowners that now is the time to make sure their air conditioning systems are ready for severe weather.

With summer heat already driving up temperatures across the state, air conditioning is more than a convenience for many Floridians, it’s a necessity.

Technicians say scheduling a maintenance check before a storm threatens the area can help identify potential problems and ensure systems are operating efficiently.

They also recommend taking steps to protect outdoor units from storm-related debris and damage.

Experts note that regular maintenance can significantly extend the life of an air conditioning system, even beyond its expected lifespan.

Homeowners are also encouraged to have their systems inspected after major storms.

High winds, flooding, power surges and debris can cause damage that may not be immediately visible but could lead to costly repairs if left unchecked.

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