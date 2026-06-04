Silver Spurs Rodeo returns to Kissimmee for 157th year

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Silver Spurs Rodeo is returning to Kissimmee this week for two nights of rodeo events, family activities and community support.

The 157th Silver Spurs Rodeo will take place Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, at Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park.

The weekend begins Thursday, June 4, with the Miss Silver Spurs Pageant at 6 p.m. The pageant is free and open to the public.

Rodeo performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and parking is free.

The rodeo will feature classic events including bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, women’s breakaway roping and steer wrestling.

Fans can also watch youth rodeo events, including junior barrel racing, junior bull riding and the Junior Quadrille Team.

The Silver Spurs Club said a portion of ticket sales from the summer rodeo performances will be donated to area nonprofits and causes, including Opportunity Center, Inc. and the Osceola Council on Aging.

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free hot dog or hamburger with a drink during both nights of the rodeo. To claim the offer, they must show proof of service at the box office with their ticket.

The event will be held at Silver Spurs Arena, 1875 Silver Spur Lane in Kissimmee.

Tickets are available through the official Silver Spurs Rodeo website. Organizers said the club does not partner with third-party ticket resellers and warned that tickets advertised on other websites are not authorized and may be fraudulent.

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