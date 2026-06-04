Man arrested for stealing SUV from nail salon in Volusia County

, Fla. — Volusia County deputies arrested a man after they say he stole a woman’s SUV from a nail salon and later threatened law enforcement with a firearm.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Robert Tokarz faces multiple charges, including carjacking and grand theft.

Investigators say Tokarz took the victim’s SUV from a nail salon before deputies began searching for the vehicle.

Authorities say the SUV’s OnStar security system played a key role in the investigation by remotely slowing the vehicle, helping deputies safely track and stop it.

Deputies located the SUV on Tomoka Farms Road, where Tokarz was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group