Blue Bell brings back patriotic flavor for America’s 250th

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blue Bell is bringing back a patriotic fan favorite just in time for summer.

The company announced Wednesday that Red, White & Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to stores for a limited time.

The flavor features Blue Bell Strawberry Ice Cream with strawberries, vanilla-flavored ice cream and blueberry-flavored ice cream with real blueberries packaged side by side in one carton.

Blue Bell said the flavor is returning as the country prepares to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

“A bowl of Red, White & Blue Bell is a great way to welcome summer and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,” Carl Breed, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release.

The flavor was first introduced in 2014 but has not been available in stores since 2017, according to Blue Bell.

Red, White & Blue Bell is available in half-gallon cartons for a limited time.

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