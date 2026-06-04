Modular roundabout construction underway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are constructing an innovative modular roundabout in Orange County at the intersection of Whyndam Lakes Boulevard and Rodrick Circle.

The project, utilizing pre-manufactured and recycled materials, is scheduled for completion on June 17.

The assembly of this traffic solution began this week, following the arrival of the necessary materials last month.

This modular design allows for customization at any intersection and can be installed directly over existing roads.

Orange County Public Works is the agency responsible for overseeing the construction of this modular roundabout.

The materials used in the project are pre-manufactured and recycled.

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