Discovery Cove introduces night time dining experience ‘Paradise Nights’ for summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove is launching a new after-hours summer dining experience in Orlando.

The park announced “Paradise Nights,” a limited-capacity evening event featuring beachside cocktails, animal encounters, an all-you-care-to-eat Caribbean dinner and live entertainment.

The separately ticketed event will be held Friday and Saturday evenings from June 5 through Aug. 8.

Guests can check in as early as 6 p.m. and start the evening with a sunset reception along Serenity Bay. Each reservation includes a tropical cocktail or mocktail, happy hour at the beach, dinner, live entertainment and complimentary parking.

The evening continues at Laguna Grill with an open-air dinner show inspired by the elements: Earth, Air, Water and Fire. Discovery Cove said the show includes percussion, aerial artistry, choreography and a fire finale.

“Guests spending the day with us can extend their visit into the evening with a memorable dinner and live entertainment experience, while those looking for a unique night out in Orlando can join us exclusively for Paradise Nights, no daytime admission required,” Brad Gilmour, park president of Discovery Cove, said in a news release.

Tickets start at $117 for adults and $53 for children ages 3 to 9. Children younger than 3 are free but still require a reservation.

The event includes nonalcoholic beverages, beer and wine for guests 21 and older, a buffet dinner, a welcome drink and live performances.

Guests can also add optional upgrades, including a premium drink package and a sloth encounter.

The sloth encounter includes priority check-in and a guided 30-minute meet-and-greet with animal care specialists. Discovery Cove said only 10 sloth encounters are available each night.

Tickets are limited and are available through Discovery Cove.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group