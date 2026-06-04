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Navy bombing exercises set for Ocala National Forest next week

Naval Air Station Jacksonville said bombing will take place June 8 through June 11

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Naval Air Station Jacksonville Navy bombing exercises are scheduled next week at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest.
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OCALA NATIONAL FOREST, Fla. — Navy bombing exercises are scheduled next week at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville said bombing will take place June 8 through June 11.

The scheduled times are:

  • Monday, June 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 9: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 10: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 11: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Navy said the exercises will include live and inert bombing.

During bombing periods, wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Drivers are urged to use extra caution while traveling through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas.

Residents are also encouraged to secure items around their homes that could attract wildlife and to be mindful of larger animals, including black bears.

Noise complaints can be emailed to nasjax.noisecomplaints@us.navy.mil.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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