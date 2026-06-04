Three juveniles ejected in high-speed boating accident on Lake Hiawatha

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three juveniles were involved in a boating accident Tuesday on Lake Hiawatha.

The accident happened when the personal watercraft they were riding struck a tree, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officials said the watercraft was traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Hiawatha when it crashed.

The impact ejected all three occupants into the water.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the incident recovered the victims and transported them back to shore, authorities said.

Two of the juveniles were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victims has not been released.

FWC said the crash remains under investigation.

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