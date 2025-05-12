Deputies identify 19-year-old shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a young man’s death over the weekend.

Deputies said 19-year-old Ka’Vrone Westmoreland was shot to death early Sunday morning on Silver Star Road.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they had heard a loud noise around midnight and came out to see sheriff’s deputies working at the scene.

A $5,000 reward is being offered through Crimeline for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

