Woman dies, 4 others hurt after SUV crashes into tree on I-95, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Monday.

The crash happened around 10:49 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 125 in Daytona Beach.

Troopers said a Ford Expedition ran off the roadway and into the median before overturning several times and crashing into a tree.

Investigators said a woman died at the scene, and four others inside the SUV were hurt in the crash.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

