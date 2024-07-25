Construction underway for Volusia County bridge

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An extensive project is underway to replace a Volusia County bridge.

It will be the State Road 44 bridge over the St. Johns River.

Access to the existing bridge will not be affected during construction.

Crews plan to close County Road 42 from State Road 44, West New York Avenue, to Crows Bluff Road.

Crews will close it down in both directions to strike the roadway there as they prepare for an upcoming traffic shift.

CR-42 will shut down Thursday at 10 p.m., and it’s set to reopen Friday at 4 a.m.

The alternate route is turning on Crows Bluff and returning to CR-42 or SR-44.

