2 Orange County workers injured when pedestrian bridge’s scaffolding collapses in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Two Orange County workers were injured Thursday morning when the scaffolding of a pedestrian bridge collapsed while repairs were being made in Apopka.

The bridge crosses over East Main Street near South Forest Avenue.

City officials said county crews were making repairs to the pedestrian bridge, which is part of the West Orange Trail, when the scaffolding collapsed.

They said that the workers mistakenly thought the columns were anchored into the concrete instead of the façade.

Witnesses at the scene told Channel 9 that the two workers are expected to be OK.

The road is open, but the sidewalk and the bridge are closed.

