Three students from Osceola High School were involved in shooting in Davenport

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School District confirmed with Channel 9 that three students from Osceola High School were involved in the shooting on Famagusta Drive early Sunday morning.

The principal made a brief announcement on Facebook Sunday evening.

In the statement, the principal states that three students were involved in a tragic incident, but all three survived.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office two victims were shot suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

