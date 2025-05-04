Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Police have released some information regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday in Davenport.

Deputies arrived on the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting happening on Famagusta Drive.

One caller reported that it was a group of males that began to fight and then proceeded to start shooting at each other.

First responders observed several people running and driving away from the scene.

One victim was taken to a local hospital, and another was located at the scene.

Deputies continue to look for any other victims but have not located any at this time.

