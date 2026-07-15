Orlando area to see higher temperatures before wet weather returns Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After back-to-back days of gusty severe storms south of metro Orlando, drier (and hotter) air moves in for the middle of the week.

Rain chances drop to 20% on Wednesday.

High temperatures will climb to around 96 degrees.

Our wetter weather pattern returns by Friday and continues into the weekend.

Be sure to have our free @WFTVWeather app to stay updated.

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